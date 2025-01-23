Shinde Sena’s rally tribute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Shinde Sena organized a grand Hindu Janjagran Rally on Thursday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

The rally, filled with enthusiasm and slogans like “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai” and “Victory to Balasaheb Thackeray,” saw participants donning saffron caps and carrying saffron flags.

Starting at Kranti Chowk with tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue, the rally featured a statue of Balasaheb Thackeray on a lead vehicle. Led by Shiv Sena district chief Rajendra Janjal, key leaders including Vikas Jain, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Harshada Shirsat, and Shilparani Wadkar joined the event.

The rally traversed major city routes like Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, Samarthnagar, Veer Savarkar Square, Ulkanagri, Jawaharnagar Police Station, Gajanan Maharaj Temple Square, Pundliknagar, Jaybhavaninagar, Vasantrao Naik Square in Cidco and Connaught. At the conclusion, participants paid tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray, followed by speeches from prominent leaders.