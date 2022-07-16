Shinde supporters celebrate at Kokanwadi

Aurangabad, July 16:

The Shinde supporters on Saturday celebrated the decision of the cabinet to rename the city to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The activists danced and burst fire crackers at Kokanwadi.

Slogans of ‘Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji’ were raised on the occasion. The celebrations continued for an hour. Sena MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, former deputy mayor Rajendra Janjal, Rushikesh Jaiswal, Tushar Shirsat, Raj Wankhede, Shilparani Wadkar, Ishwar Parkhe and others were present on the occasion.