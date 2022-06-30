Shinde supporters celebrate in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 30:

The supporters of chief minister Eknath Shinde celebrated at the office of MLAs in the city on Thursday evening. The supporters busted crackers in front of the office of MLA Sandipan Bhumre at Sutgirni Chowk and distributed sweets. They shouted slogans applauding Shiv Sena and the entire area was echoed with it.

MLA Bhumre’s son Vilas Bhumre led the celebration and the supporters shouted slogans. Similarly, celebrations were done at various parts of Paithan tehsil. They applauded Shinde and Bhumre.

Vilas Bhumre said, this is the victory of the thoughts of Shiv Sena chief and Anand Dighe. The state has gained a honest chief minister. The work for the development of the rural areas in the state will be done in the next two and a half years.

Similarly, celebrations were done at the office of MLA Sanjay Shirsath at Kokanwadi. The celebration was led by MLA Shirsath’s son and former corporator Siddhant Shirsath. Crackers were busted and sweets were distributed. Vinod Bankar, Ramesh Bahule, Harshada Shirsath, Manoj Wadgaonkar, and others were present.

However, there was silence at the office of MLA Pradeep Jaiswal’s office. MLA Jaiswal is included in the list of supporters of Shinde. When asked about the celebration to MLA Jaiswal’s son Rishikesh about the celebration, he told that he is going to Mumbai and hence there was no celebration in the office.