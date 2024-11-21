Shinde's disrupted rally under legal scrutiny

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After the lathi charge incident in Bajajnagar, police filed a case on Thursday against Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Raju Shinde and 40-50 supporters for violating the model code of conduct.

Shinde gathered 400-500 supporters outside Alphonsa School causing disruption in voters on Wednesday evening. Police, alerted to potential chaos, sent DCP Nitin Bagate and his team to clear the area. The crowd tried to disperse, but some individuals bumped into each other, resulting in minor injuries.

In his complaint, PSI Govind Ekalavle stated that Shinde and his supporters, wearing election-related scarves and holding election symbols and torches, obstructed public traffic. They also reportedly threatened DCP Nitin Bagate, saying, "We will make your situation like the police in Antarwali Sarati," while interfering with the voting process and violating the model code of conduct.

Based on this complaint, a case has been registered against Shinde and his supporters at the MIDC Waluj Police Station.