Shirast–Janjal dispute to be settled after municipal elections: Srikant Shinde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MLA Dr. Srikant Shinde met Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirast and Shinde Sena district chief Rajendra Janjal on Wednesday night to discuss the ongoing dispute between them. He assured both leaders that the issue will be resolved after the Nagar Parishad elections. He plans to return to the city post-elections to hold discussions with all party officials.

Janjal accused Shirast of holding party meetings without consulting him and preparing rival city executive lists, which he sent to party leader Eknath Shinde for approval. Shirast responded that Janjal could join any party he preferred. The conflict came to light ahead of the municipal elections. Janjal, along with other party officials, welcomed Dr. Shinde during his visit. On Thursday, Dr. Shinde accompanied Shirast for election campaigning in a neighboring district.

Quotes:

"We are carrying out party work under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MLA Dr. Srikant Shinde. The Guardian Minister ignores us and pressures officials. Dr. Shinde has promised to resolve this issue after the municipal elections."

— Rajendra Janjal, District Chief, Shinde Sena

"I spent Thursday campaigning with Dr. Srikant Shinde. Our dispute was not discussed. Janjal started this conflict, so he should take the lead in resolving it."

— Sanjay Shirast, Guardian Minister