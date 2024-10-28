Shirsat files nomination papers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amid a showing of strength, the Shinde Sena candidate from Aurangabad West constituency, Sanjay Shirsat, submitted his nomination paper, today.

A rally, with participants beating drums, playing sambal, and performing traditional Banjara folk dance, was taken from Kranti Chowk to Kokanwadi. The office-bearers and activists participated in the rally on foot and in vehicles (two—and four-wheelers).

MLA Shirsat also spoke to the rally participants at his campaign office in Kokanwadi. MP Sandipan Bhumare, actor and producer Mangesh Desai, district chief Rajendra Janjal, Vijay Waghchaure and others accompanied him while submitting the form.

Traffic jam in Kranti Chowk

The traffic jam was nearly for an hour at Kranti Chowk due to the rally. Long queues of vehicles emerged on different roads at this junction point. Meanwhile, the vehicles coming from the Railway Station and proceeding to Paithan Gate were diverted through the road adjacent to the District and Sessions Court.