Shirsat slams thackeray sena for candidate crisis

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Shinde Sena spokesperson and cidco chairman, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, ridiculed the Thackeray Sena for their desperation in securing candidates, stating, “The Thackeray Sena is now luring BJP officials with promises of tickets just to fill their ranks” during a press conference on Friday. He further mocked their loyalists, saying that party officials are only joining the Thackeray Sena on the condition of receiving a candidacy.

MLA Sanjay Shirsat said that the Thackeray Sena lacks candidates in all constituencies in the district. He doubts that the current members can win elections, which is why the Thackeray Sena is bringing in leaders from other parties (loyalists) instead of depending on their own. Shirsat urged loyalists to decide their next steps. Responding to NCP leader Sharad Pawar's support for raising the reservation limit to 75%, Shirsat pointed out that Pawar, who served as Maharashtra's CM four times, never addressed this issue during his tenure. He claimed that such discussions only surface during election periods. Shirsat also criticized MLA Narhari Zirwal's protest, saying it was inappropriate for someone in his position.