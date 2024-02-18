Shiv Jayanti to be celebrated at the Red Fort in Agra

Organized by Ajinkya Deogiri Foundation in collaboration with the State Govt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Jayanti festival has been organized in Red Fort Agra on behalf of Ajinkya Deogiri Pratishthan, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in collaboration with Maharashtra Government. The ceremony will be held on February 19 at 7 pm.

Organizer Vinod Patil informed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve and state cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and MP Udayan Raje Bhosle will be present for this ceremony in Agra. Hundreds of followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from across the state will attend this festival. Last year too, this ceremony was held with enthusiasm. This programme will be broadcast live through digital medium.