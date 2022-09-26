Shiv Sena factions start preparations for Dussehra convention

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

The Dussehra convention of Shiv Sena like every year will be held at Shivaji Maidan in Mumbai. Similarly, the Shiv Sena faction led by chief minister Eknath Shinde has also started the preparations for the convention in Mumbai. When only 10 days are remaining for the conventions, both the factions have started planning to take lakhs of people from the state to Mumbai.

The Shinde faction has started booking tickets of the private buses. Similarly, the city Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) will take the people by train and private vehicles, the sources. Said.

Dussehra convention is organised at Shivaji Maidan in Mumbai for the past 64 years. Now, 40 Shiv Sena MLA established a new faction in Shiv Sena led by Shinde. The dispute between the two factions is sub-judice. Shinde group had made an application for getting permission for convention at Shivaji Maidan while Uddhav Thackeray had announced that the Shiv Sena convention like every year will be held at Shivaji Maidan.

Recently, a core committee meeting of the Shinde group was held to discuss the planning for taking the people to Mumbai. The tickets of private buses will be booked, the sources said.