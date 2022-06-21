Shiv Sena goes into silent mode after rebel by 5 MLAs

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 21:

The police administration has increased the security

in front of the houses of the Shiv Sena’s rebel MLAs (for supporting minister Eknath Shinde), considering the possibility of an attack on their houses and offices, today.

The security was beefed up in front of the house of EGS minister Sandeepan Bhumre, while the offices of MLAs Sanjay Shirsaat and Pradeep Jaiswal wore deserted looks.

Meanwhile, the local leaders and activists of Sena are preferring to wait and watch. For the first time, they are seen silent after witnessing rebels in the party. The local office-bearers believed that all the rebels and Shinde will return to the party.

Social media witnessed critical comments on the rebel. The office-bearers were contacting each other to know the status and decide upon their next action plan. The Yuva Sena also contacted their superiors seeking permission to stage a demonstration in front of these MLAs or not? However, all of them were told to remain in passive mode today.

In addition, some leaders of Mumbai issued an order to wage an attack on the MLAs, who are ‘not reachable’. They were also instructed to lodge a police complaint stating that these MLAs are missing, but no decision was taken at the local level in this regard.

The whole day MLAs Shirsaat and Jaiswal were not reachable. Some of them even planned to stage demonstrations before the offices of the MLAs and EGS minister, but tight police security deterred them from doing so.

Meanwhile, the local office-bearers of different wings of Sena have decided to stage a demonstration at Kranti Chowk on June 22 at 10 am. The aim is to extend support to the party head Uddhav Thackeray.