Shiv Sena-UBT & NCP-SP holds discussions on seat sharing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A meeting was held on Monday between the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) regarding seat sharing for contesting the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections in alliance.

Ambadas Danve represented the Shiv Sena-UBT while MP Bajrang Sonawane, former MLA Chandrakant Danve, and NCP District President Pandurang Tangde participated from the NCP. Regarding this meeting, Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve said that they had positive discussions with the NCP.

He said that they would meet again tonight or tomorrow morning to make a decision and that they expect to reach an agreement with the NCP.