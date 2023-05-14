Shiv Sena UBT procession in great fanfare

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti, Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) organized a procession from Sharad T-Point on Jalgaon road to TV Centre on Sunday evening.

A statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was placed in a decorated tractor, firecrackers and the disciplined playing of Nashik's dhol troupe and participation of youths were the highlights of the procession. The yatra started after worshiping the idol of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj by dignitaries. Leader of opposition in legislative council Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, District chief Kishanchand Tanwani, Prabhakar Mate Patil and Pratibha Jagtap led the procession. Sudam Sonwane, Abhijit Deshmukh, Balasaheb Autade and hundreds of activists were present.