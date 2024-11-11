Shiv Sena (UBT) welcomes key taluka presidents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the assembly elections approach, Shiv Sena (UBT) is intensifying its efforts by reaching out to taluka presidents. In just two days, Vijay Ambadas Chavan from the Ajit Pawar faction and Dr Sunil Shinde from the BJP joined Shiv Sena (UBT).

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and opposition leader Ambadas Danve welcomed both leaders by tying the symbolic Shiv Bandhan. Dr Sunil Shinde, BJP’s Paithan Taluka President, officially joined Shiv Sena on Sunday, expressing his trust in Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership. Along with Shinde, several colleagues, including former Panchayat Samiti member Appasaheb Solat, Chairman Ramnath Kedare, Haroon Shaikh, Suresh Shelke and Satish Pallod also joined the party. Shinde announced that more BJP leaders and workers would soon follow suit and actively campaign for Maha Vikas Aghadi’s candidate from Paithan, Datta Gorde. Vijay Ambadas Chavan, Paithan Taluka President of the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, also joined Shiv Sena (UBT) and was welcomed with the symbolic Shiv Bandhan on Monday. Along with Chavan, several leaders including Gram Panchayat members Mahmud Shah, Avinash Rathod, NCP Youth Congress Taluka Vice President Ajay Rathod, Sanjay Pawar and Akhtar Shaikh joined Shiv Sena, pledging support for Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership.