Shivaji Maharaj fought for welfare of state: Gaikwad

Aurangabad, March 4: There were many warriors in the history. What did they fight for? Wealth, property, money and the power was their first priority. However, the common man in the reign of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj fought for state. The great king fought not for his personal benefits but for the welfare of the Maratha state which was the real strength of his state, asserted teacher and writer Dr Sanjay Gaikwad here at a programme at Shahu Bhawan, recently. He was talking on the subject ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: The Great Inspiration’ during the concluding function of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary which lasted for 8 days in the city.

Dhananjay Patil presided. Sanjeev Sathe conducted the proceedings and Ramesh Gaikwad proposed a vote of thanks. MSP Mandal's administrative officer Dr P R Thote, wing commander T R Jadhav, Dev Shejul, principal Ram Pawar, Vaishali Kadu, Ankush Shinde, Pravin Zond among those present.