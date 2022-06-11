Shivajinagar railway closed again

Aurangabad, June 11:

Shivajinagar Railway crossing gate was closed for repair on Saturday afternoon causing inconvenience to riders and drivers.

The railway gate was closed for four hours on June 6 for the railway tracks works.

The gate was closed again for the traffic at 2.30 pm on Saturday to carry out repair works.

Those entre the city from Satara, Deolai and Beed bypass areas had to use a five-km long route through Sangramnagar flyover to reach the city. Those who were unaware of the gate’s closure had to return only after reaching it.

Railway officers said that the traffic through the gate was restored from 5 pm onwards. There was a demand to develop the underpass immediately.