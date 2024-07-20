Shivajinagar underpass work delays owing to burst of drainage pipeline

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The much-anticipated and highly discussed Shivajinagar railway underpass project has been completed nine months since its inception. However, numerous challenges continue to hinder its progress. Now, while the underpass work near Shivajinagar was ongoing, an adjacent drainage line has burst, causing a new problem. A new pipeline for drinking water is being laid, and a separate underground path is being constructed for it. The excavation has exposed MSEDCL’s cables, making the completion of the underpass difficult until these issues are resolved.

Rapid progress on the Deolai Road

The road work from Shivajinagar railway line to Deolai Chowk is progressing rapidly without obstacles, and the first layer of cement has been laid after excavation.

One drainage line shifts, and another bursts

The work of shifting the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s (CSMC) underground drainage line on the Shivajinagar side was delayed due to a lack of funds, taking many days. Now, during road excavation, an adjacent drainage line has burst. Acting upon the complaint of the contractor, the municipal corporation officials inspected the site. Until the drainage line work is completed, further road construction is impossible.

1400 mm underground drinking water pipeline

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) is laying a new drinking water pipeline from Deolai to Shivajinagar Chowk via Mukundwadi. Excavation is underway for the 1400 mm pipeline, alongside the underpass. The pipeline crosses at Shivajinagar Chowk. Had this work been completed earlier, the underpass would have been constructed by now.

Slope for rainwater drainage

The slope from Deolai to Shivajinagar Chowk has been directed into the underground path below the railway line. A large nullah on the eastern side is intended to carry rainwater away, preventing it from flooding the underpass. A 1200 mm underground pipeline is being laid for this purpose, with 30 meters still to be completed.

Coordination across five departments

The Shivajinagar underpass project is underway through the coordination of five departments: MJP, Department of Railways, CSMC, Public Works Department, and MSEDCL.