Shivajirao Kale's death anniversary marked in Paithan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The death anniversary of Shivajirao Kale, the former MLA and founder president of Shivaji Nagari Sahakari Bank, was marked in Paithan with various programmes. Ravindra Kale, Chairman of the bank, worshipped the portrait of Kale and offered floral tributes on this occasion. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Bank CEO EI Pathan and deputy CEO GV Mhaske, along with branch officers and employees. Ramesh Khandekar, Arun Narwade, Kishore Vaidya, and other prominent members of the community were also present.