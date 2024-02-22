Shivjayanti celebrated at Siddhartha international School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Siddhartha International School celebrated the birth anniversary of the great warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A vibrant rally, led by students, paraded through the campus, showcasing banners and slogans paying homage to the valour and legacy of Shivaji Maharaj.

Talented students enthralled the audience with mesmerizing dance performances, depicting the heroic tales and indomitable spirit of Shivaji Maharaj. Principal Savita Talreja commended the efforts of students. The celebration served as a reminder of the enduring legacy of Shivaji Maharaj and inspired students to uphold his ideals of courage, leadership, and righteousness.