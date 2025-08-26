Shock..! 130 Dengue patients in 18 days Stressful situation in private hospitals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The number of dengue positive as well as suspected dengue patients is rising in both urban and rural parts of the district. As of August 18, as many as 130 dengue cases have been diagnosed. All of these patients have received treatment in private hospitals, where they were tested using the rapid test method. In contrast, the number of dengue patients diagnosed through the ELISA test in August stands at only 8.

Over the past few days, rainfall has led to water stagnation at several places, creating breeding grounds for mosquitoes and thereby fueling the spread of dengue. The number of patients seeking treatment in private hospitals is higher, and consequently the number of dengue cases recorded in these hospitals is also more. In private facilities, dengue is diagnosed using the rapid test, whereas the government health machinery accepts dengue positive cases only when confirmed through the ELISA test.

Symptoms of dengue

Fever

Headache

Muscle pain, joint pain

Rash

Bleeding in the body

Vomiting

Dengue patients admitted in private hospitals

Taluka – June – July – August (till August 18)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Rural): 2 – 6 – 8) (City): 48 – 89 – 85

Phulambri: 3 – 5 – 4

Khultabad: 3 – 4 – 3

Kannad: 2 – 6 – 6

Vaijapur: 2 – 1 – 0

Gangapur: 2 – 5 – 8

Paithan: 0 – 5 – 6

Sillod: 1 – 2 – 7

Soygaon: 0 – 0 – 0

Urban area (excluding Municipal Corporation limits): 5 – 5 – 3

Preventive care is essential

Typically, during this season, diseases like dengue, malaria, jaundice, typhoid, diarrhoea, and flu are observed. Compared to previous years, the incidence of these illnesses is relatively low so far this year. Among them, flu and dengue are the most common, while typhoid and malaria are seen only sporadically. Preventive measures are essential to avoid the spread of these diseases.

— Dr. Deepak Kendre, Pathologist