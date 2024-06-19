Shocking! Engg, LLM, MSc, B Pharm, MBA applied for constable & driver posts

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Highly qualified candidates have applied for 754 posts in city and district police departments. The recruitment process that started on Wednesday showed the shortage of jobs. Senior police officers were surprised to see B Tech, LLM, M Sc, B Pharm and MBA passed students appearing for the post of police constable and driver, for which, the minimum eligibility was HSC pass.

It has come to light that nearly 55 per cent of the candidates were postgraduate.

The Police Department received 16,133 application forms for 212 posts in city police, 4,418 application forms for 126 constable posts in the district police force and 2,722 application forms for 21 driver posts.

Besides this, 70,333 candidates have applied for 315 posts of jail. The recruitment process for Rural Police started at Gokul Ground near the office of the Superintendent of Police.

In this, 865 have applied for 39 posts of women police constables and 172 women have applied for six posts of drivers. A total of 1000 candidates were called in district police recruitment. Out of the, 638 candidates appeared. A total of 106 candidates were disqualified and 532 candidates gave field tests. Their running test was conducted in the Shendra area.

Box

Highly educated participant in police recruitment

The education-wise number of candidates is as follows;

Education----------Constable--Driver posts

BE/ME/B.Tech---- 63------- --35

MBA/BBA---------15-------- 19

MCA/BCA------22-------- 23

M Com./B.Com--238----- 165

MA---------------- 89-------- 62

BSc/MSc---------512------ 344

M Pharm/B Pharm-20------12

LLB/LLM------2---------4