Shocking! One dies of Swine flu

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

A 51-year-old woman suffering from swine flu died in the city, recently. The health machinery has been alert as the district is grappling with the swine flu after the corona crisis.

The deceased woman from Ganesh Colony was admitted to a private hospital for treatment on August 28. The next day, it was confirmed that she was suffering from swine flu. She died on the same day while undergoing treatment. She was having co-morbidities, said Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health department sources.

Maximum patients in city

Out of the total 34 swine flu patients reported in the district, a maximum of 18 are in the city while 11 are in the rural areas. Two patients from Jalna and three from other districts are also being treated in the district.

AMC medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said that the AMC health department is taking all precautions to control swine flu and also creating awareness among the people. The patients detected with swine flu are given Tamiflu tablets. Similarly, swine flu vaccines are also available at five AMC health centres in the city. Residents should take precautions as they had taken during the corona crisis.

Symptoms of swine flu

If symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, running nose, vomiting, loose motions, body ache, headache and breathing problem are experienced, take medical advice immediately, the health department sources said.