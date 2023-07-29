Shop caught fire in Avishkar Colony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A shop caught fire at Avishkar Colony on Saturday afternoon. A major danger was averted as the fire brigade rushed to the spot on receiving the information and gained control over the fire.

According to the details, Rajendra Lande has a mandap and sound system business. His shop is on the ground floor and he along with his family lives on the first floor in Avishkar Colony. At around 2 pm, he noticed smoke coming out of the shop. He immediately informed the fire brigade, but the fire had spread in the shop until then.

Fire brigade officers, Sampat Bhagat, Sanjay Kulkar along with Sominath Bhosale, Ashok Weldode, Raju Tathe, Babasaheb Tathe, Memnath Jadhav, Abdul Hamid rushed to the spot and gained control over the fire. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported but two computers, a sound system and mandap articles were gutted in the fire. The officers opined that the fire broke out possibly due to a short circuit.