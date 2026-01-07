Shops rebuilt at Paithan Gate; CSMC uses bulldozer again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) had taken major action two months ago to widen the roads in the Paithan Gate area. Some traders in this area started rebuilding their shops.

So, the CSMC's anti-encroachment squad took action and demolished the shop constructions. Another action was taken on the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) road.

A landowner had started unauthorised construction at the Paithan Gate corner, without obtaining permission from the Municipal Corporation.

The Municipal Corporation repeatedly gave verbal warnings to the landowner. He was told not to construct on the road, and that even if he wanted to build on their own land, he should do so only after obtaining permission.

The landowner and the tenant had constructed three shops of 10x10 feet. Shutters were installed in the front. He had also started temporary and permanent constructions in the open space next to it.

All the shops were demolished with the help of a JCB. The Municipal Corporation had removed encroachments on the footpath in the GMCH area and near its main entrance a few days ago, but a person had set up a stall of 10x12 feet in size and started a business there.

When the Municipal Corporation team went to take action, it was initially met with resistance. Later, the stall was confiscated, and the encroachment removal operation was carried out. This action was carried out under the guidance of Santosh Wahule (officer, anti-encroachment department), Sanjay Suradkar, Inspector Syed Jamshed, Ravindra Desai, Sagar Shrestha, and Pramod Jadhav.