Shower of memorandums on MSBCC

Aurangabad, May 22:

Several political and social organisation and individuals submitted memorandums to the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) established for deciding the other backward class (OBC) reservations for people in the local self-government institutes in Maharashtra, on Sunday. However, the organisations were upset as the commission officials granted the time of only two hours for the submission of the memorandums. As the crowd of the applicants increased, the time was extended by one hour.

The commission officials listened to various political parties, social organisation and individuals and accepted written applications from them. The chairman of the commission Jayantkumar Bantiya, members Mahesh Zagade, Dr Naresh Gite, H B Patel, member secretary Pankaj Kumar, Dr Shailendrakumar Darokar and Prof. James were present. The officials also discussed various issues during the meeting with the senior administrative officers. District Collector Sunil Chavan, municipal corporation administrator Astikkumar Pande, ZP CEO Dr Nilesh Gatne and others were present.

As per the directives of the Supreme Court, the state government’s rural development department released a notification and established a dedicated MSBCC on March 11, for the reservations to the backward classes in the local self-government in the state. Various organisations of various district of Aurangabad division presented their stand on various issues of reservations and also submitted memorandum to the commission officials between 9.30 am and 11.30 am but the time was extended till 12.30 pm.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Maratha Kranti Morcha led by Ramesh Kere and others alleged that the commission established is not authentic as it has not representative of Maratha community. The delegation tore the memorandum and threw it towards the direction of the commission. Instead of collecting Emperical Data, it is collecting memorandums, they alleged. The activists also shouted slogans against the commission in the hall.