Showroom owner duped of Rs 52L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Cyber fraudsters duped a showroom owner of Rs 54.22 lakh on the lure of giving him commission on doing part-time job. The fraudsters asked him to click the link and for which they will give him commission. Accordingly, they first give him some commission, but later in the name of insurance and taxes duped him of lakhs of rupees in just two months. A case has been registered with Cantonment police station.

Police said, Raju Muttalwad (43) is a resident of Nandanvan Colony and has a tractor showroom in Waluj area.

In April, 2023, he received a message for part-time job, in which he can earn lucrative profit. He has to give ratings on the websites for which he will be given commission. Initially, he received some commission, but later fraudsters asked him to pay money for insurance and taxes purpose. The fraudsters gained his confidence and made him pay money. He paid around Rs 54.22 lakh and he was told that he will get all his money once he reaches the higher level. When realized that he has been taken for a ride, he lodged a complaint with Cantonment police station. A case has been registered and it will be handed over to the economic offence wing for further investigation, said PI Kailas Deshmane.