Shree Ayyappa Seva Sangham celebrates onam with zeal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The fervor of Onam, Kerala's national festival, resonated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as Shree Ayyappa Seva Sangham commemorated the occasion with exuberance. The festival, renowned for uniting diverse communities in Kerala, was marked by joyous celebrations and a collective spirit.

Embracing the spirit of Onam, participants engaged in a 10-day festive extravaganza. The rituals began with early morning baths, thorough house cleaning, and the creation of intricate floral patterns known as Pookalam. Homes adorned with vibrant flowers and lights painted a festive scene across the city.

A highlight of Onam was the grand feast called Onasadya, served on banana leaves. People relished this culinary delight as a testament to the festival's spirit of togetherness. Shree Ayyappa Seva Sangham's celebrations culminated with Onasadya, the sumptuous Onam feast, spreading joy and camaraderie among attendees.

The occasion echoed the core message of Onam—transcending religious, caste, and creed boundaries to foster unity and harmony.

The festivity also extended to the Ayyappa temple in the Satara area, where devotees congregated on Sunday to observe Onam.

The temple reverberated with bhajans, cultural programmes, and the traditional Onasadya feast. This collective merriment exemplified the significance of Onam in binding people together in joyous celebrations. Large number of community members were present.