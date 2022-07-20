Shreyada to participate in Miss Teen World 2022

Aurangabad, July 20:

Shreyada Sachin Raje brought laurels to Aurangabad by winning the Miss Teen India (Under 18) title. Now she is representing the country in the 'El Salvador Miss Teen World 2022' pageant. If she wins the title, it will become a significant achievement for her and also for the people of Aurangabad.

The 17-year-old Shreyada won the title of Miss Teen India-Mundial on the strength of her talent. The competition, held in South America, is for girls between the ages of 13 and 19. The specialty of the pageant is the ability to express your talent and confidence along with beauty. Unlike beauty pageants, there is no specific height requirement here. Shreyada, who has excellent eloquence, mastery of various languages and is quick-witted, will leave Aurangabad on Thursday to participate in the competition.