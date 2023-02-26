Shri Sant Eknath Shashthi Mahotsav from March 6

-Religious programmes to be held at Nath Temple, Aurangpura

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aurangpura's Sri Sansthan Eknath Temple will celebrate its annual Eknath Shashthi ceremony from March 6 to March 15. The ceremony will commence with Kalash Pujan and Gatha Granth worship and conclude with Kaliya Kirtan. The celebration will feature a variety of programmes, including Gatha Bhajan, Haripath, Harikirtan, and devotional music performances, said temple trust president adv Sadanand Deve.

On March 13th, a palanquin procession of Sant Eknath Maharaj will take place, with the participation of Bhajani Mandals, Varkari, Talkari, Mridangacharya, and others. The palanquin will leave the temple at 6 am, arriving at the temple at noon, after which Abhishek of Padukas and Maha Puja will be performed by dignitaries. The celebration will conclude with a Mahaprasad.

Various notable personalities will be present at the celebration, including Sudhakar Maharaj Wagh, Praveen Maharaj Gosavi and Narayandev Baba (Vaki), who will arrive at the temple for Kirtan performances. Additionally, Kirtan performances by Keshav Maharaj Mulik, Dattatray Maharaj Ambirkar, Kaivalya Maharaj Chaturmase, and Shriram Maharaj Dongre will perform Kirtan.

The celebration will also feature a devotional music programme by singer Sarla Shinde and Abhijit Shinde on March 7. Furthermore, a Mahaprasad will be offered after the conclusion of the ceremony.