Shrimad Bhagwat Katha from Oct 28

Aurangabad:

The Yogi Divine Society Powai, Mumbai and Aurangabad Satsang Mandal have jointly organised a Shrimad Bhagwat Katha from October 28 to November 3 from 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm on Jabinda ground, Beed Bypass Road. A procession will be organised on October 27 from Sri Swaminarayan Hari Mandir, Hiranyanagar, Garkheda area to the Jabinda ground at 4 pm. Vijay Prakash Swamiji from Jalansar, Junagadh, Gujarat will be presenting the Katha. This is the 100th programme of his Bhagwat Katha. The devotees of Aurangabad have been requested to take benefit from this Katha and Teertha Prasad every day by the samiti.