Shrishti elected Giants NZ prez

Aurangabad, April 16: An all-woman executive committee will head the Giants Group of Aurangabad NX for the year 2022-2023. Shrishti Jethlia has been elected president while Purva Agrawal secretary. Rest of the office-bearers are s follows: Treasurer - Isha Dhanuka; vice-presidents - Mamta Lunkad, Sheetal Deora and directors - Sonam Somani, Reema Soni, Ankita Bhavsar and Vaishnavi Bastwar. Outgoing president Mukesh Agrawal said that women committee will definitely achieve new milestones in social activities.