Shrut Panchami celebrated

Aurangabad, June 7:

Shrut Panchami was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Mandir Rajabazar here recently. A procession of religious books Shrutskand and Shantgadam was taken out in the morning, followed by Panchamrut Abhishek and Shanti Mantra of Lord Shantinath. The procession passed from Sansthan Ganpati and concluded at Rajabazar. Panchayat secretary Ashok Ajmera, Pramod Pande, Prakash Kasliwal, Bharat Papdiwal and community members were present in large numbers.