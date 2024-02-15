Shut Down disrupts water supply schedule in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The water supply of the city was disrupted immediately on Thursday afternoon after the newly joined 900 mm diameter got disjoined during the testing near Pharola at 4.30 pm on Thursday.

It may be noted that the shut down in water supply was observed on Wednesday to join the 900 mm pipeline with the 1200 mm old pipeline. However, the shutdown got extended for 24 hours.

The repairing would continue till late in the night. Hence the water supply schedule of Thursday got affected and will be made on Friday (February 16).

The 900 mm pipeline has been laid from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi. Hence to conduct the testing of the new pipeline and cross-connecting the two pipelines (900 mm with 1200 mm), on the request of MJP, the CSMC undertook the shut down. The repairing works continued till 6 pm on Wednesday. Hence the water supply through the 1200 mm pipeline was stopped after 10 am. After finishing the joining task, the operation of one pump was started at 4.20 am on Thursday. Later on, all the pumps were in operation till 11.30 am. However, the 900-mm pipeline was disjointed near Pharola at 4.30 pm.

Cidco ESR dry

The overhead water storage tanks in Cidco-Hudco localities were dry for 36 hours. The CSMC was not able to supply water through tankers in Gunthewari Areas.

It is learnt that many areas of Cidco-Hudco and Pundaliknagar were badly affected due to disruption in water supply on Thursday.

The CSMC executive engineer K M Phalak said, “ The areas which were given a gap of two days in water supply will be getting water on Friday. However, some areas are likely to receive water supply, late than its regular scheduled time.”