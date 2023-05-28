Shutdown traffic signals in afternoon
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 28, 2023 10:40 PM 2023-05-28T22:40:02+5:30 2023-05-28T22:40:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar The intensity of heat has increased at the end of May and the residents have to face ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The intensity of heat has increased at the end of May and the residents have to face the scorching heat when gone out in the afternoon. Moreover, they have to stop at the traffic signals. Some of the signals run for the duration of two minutes. Hence, they have to face the scorching heat in the afternoon. Hence, the residents have appealed that the traffic signals should be closed down in the afternoon.Open in app