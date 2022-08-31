Shweta Sethi new president of Jain Tag Group

Richa Kasliwal was elected secretary

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

Shweta Sethi was elected as president while Richa Kasliwal was elected secretary of the Jain Tag Group. The group is at the forefront of social and public welfare work and implements various innovative activities throughout the year.

The elections were held recently under the guidance of Anupama Dagda, Deepika Badjate, Reena Thole and Yashika Pande. The outgoing president Monika Chandiwal handed over the charge to Sethi. The other office bearers are Deepali Pande (vice president), Simmi Pahadiya (Treasurer), Swati Kasliwal, Jayashree Lohade, Chaya Kasliwal, Shweta Kasliwal, Rachna Pahade, Purva Kasliwal, Netraja Kasliwal, Mitali Kala, Ranu Sethi, Seema Badjate, Sarika Badjate, Kirti Patni, Ujjwala Patni, Sapna Patni, Puja Jhanjari, and Shweta Gangwal (members). The members of the Sakal Jain Samaj and Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple, Rajabazar have congratulated the new members.