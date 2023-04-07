Siddhika Thorat's spectacular Krishna Leela mesmerizes audience

Arangetram event: Movements leave audience spellbound

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Siddhika Balasaheb Thorat, a Bharatnatyam dancer and student of Kalashri Academy, showcased her exceptional talent at the Arangetram event held at MGM's Rukmini Auditorium on Friday. The audience was left spellbound by her mesmerizing performance of Krishna Leela in the Bharatnatyam dance style.

The programme began with the lighting of the lamp and Natraj Puja and Rangpujan. Siddhika performed Varnam after Alarippu and Jatiswaram, and the audience was thrilled by the rhythmic dance and facial expressions. She portrayed various aspects of Krishna Leela on stage, and her expressions and movements left everyone awestruck.

The performance followed with Padam and Tillana, and the audience responded with a standing ovation. The programme ended with the traditional Mangalam. Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, Leader of opposition in the Legislative Council MLC Ambadas Danve, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, city chief Balasaheb Thorat, Savita Thorat, Vishakha Roopal and others were present.