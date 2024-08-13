Signature campaign by NSUI to raise unemployment issue

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

National Students union of India (NSUI Maharashtra) has launched a signature campaign - Maharashtra’s Beloved Umemployed - to drew attention of the State Government towards the unemployment and pin-point the need of providing employment opportunities to them on priority.

The Congress has organised a review meeting for the leaders, activists and workers of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts in the city on Monday. NSUI’s state general secretary Dr Shadab Shaikh led the campaign launched with an objective to send a message to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde so that he takes appropriate measures to curb the growing unemployment rather than focussing on offering Ladka Bhau and Ladki Bahin schemes.

The leader of opposition in Legislative Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, NSUI Maharashtra president Amir Shaikh, and many others attended the campaign, stated the press release.