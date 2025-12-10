Signs of rebellion emerge as BJP-Shinde Sena alliance prepares for upcoming civic polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With signs indicating that the municipal corporation elections are likely to be held in the coming months, the BJP-Shinde Sena Mahayuti appears set to contest jointly, a signal emerging from a meeting held in Nagpur involving chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, and other leaders. In light of this news, there are reports that potential candidates in both the BJP and Shinde Sena are already speaking of rebellion, threatening to contest independently if they are denied a ticket, but affirming their intent to fight the election.

For now, the poaching of office-bearers and workers between the parties will cease until the elections. In the coming week, leaders of the Mahayuti are set to formulate a formula for contesting the elections in alliance. In the Nagpur meeting, it was decided that all municipal corporation election chiefs and other office-bearers should assess the local situation and prepare for the Mahayuti, and any issues should be reported to the state office. Meanwhile, some leaders believe that the discussion between Fadnavis and Shinde is not the final word. Office-bearers feel that the decision on the alliance will be based on local circumstances, the crowd of ticket aspirants, and the number of equally strong candidates.

What happens if the alliance forms?

If the Mahayuti is formed, the BJP currently has 1,120 aspirants. The BJP has strength in 20 out of 29 prabhags, and the Shinde Sena is in a similar position. In prabhags where the Shinde Sena intends to contest, the BJP also has equally strong candidates. Conflict is certain in such prabhags, leading to rebellion. Furthermore, if the children of leaders or those who were "imported" before the election with a promise of a ticket are denied candidature, they may work against the Mahayuti or even contest on a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ticket, challenging the Mahayuti. Amidst this complexity, a scene of rebellion and candidate-sabotage is expected.

How the last 10 years have been for workers

The municipal corporation election was held in 2015. In 2019, workers put in immense effort for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, and in 2020, they worked hard for potential candidates for the expected municipal corporation election. They performed extensive social service during both waves of COVID-19. However, since the election was not held, voters have forgotten that service. Before this, the traditional alliance between Uddhav Sena (erstwhile Shiv Sena) and BJP broke after the 2019 Assembly elections. After that, everyone witnessed a social media war between BJP and Uddhav Sena workers until June 2022. Workers and office-bearers often confronted each other, creating permanent enmity among many. In 2022, two factions emerged - Shinde Sena and Uddhav Sena. In June 2023, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also split into Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar factions.

The current political landscape consists of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Uddhav Sena, Congress, and Sharad Pawar's group) and the Mahayuti (BJP, Shinde Sena, Ajit Pawar's group, and Athawale's group). Currently, no one is leaving the BJP, but many are joining the BJP from all other parties. This means the BJP will have to perform a tightrope walk in distributing tickets for the upcoming municipal corporation election, and disputes are also escalating within the Mahayuti.

We will contest only within the Mahayuti

The guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat said,"It has been decided not to speak against the Mahayuti, and not to poach workers from component parties of the alliance. It is almost certain that the upcoming elections will be contested as part of the Mahayuti."

BJP is fully prepared

"The orders that come from the state office for the municipal corporation election will be accepted. The local-level stance will be accordingly. The BJP is making all-round preparations to contest the election," said the BJP’s election chief Sameer Rajurkar.