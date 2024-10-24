Signs of rebellion in Sillod attracts close watch

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: If the sources are to be believed there are indications of potential rebellion among leaders of allying parties of both the Mahavikas Aghadi and the Mahayuti in the Sillod assembly constituency. Meanwhile, they have started taking nomination forms.

In the Mahayuti, the Shiv Sena (SHS) Shinde faction has been allotted the Sillod seat, and the incumbent guardian minister Abdul Sattar has been announced as the candidate. He submitted his nomination papers on October 23 and 24 without any show of strength. There is significant discord between the BJP and the SHS within the Mahayuti. This conflict led to BJP state secretary Suresh Bankar resigning from the party and joining the Uddhav Sena, which has now given him a ticket from this constituency. Meanwhile, Sunil Mirkar from the BJP has also taken a nomination form.

In the Mahavikas Aghadi, candidates such as Savita Gharmode from the Uddhav Sena, Ranganath Kale and Datta Padhare from the NCP, and Bhaskar Ghayvat, Kaiser Azad and Bane Khan Pathan from the Congress have submitted their nomination forms. Political circles are keenly watching how senior party leaders will manage the aspirations of these candidates.