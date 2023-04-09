Silent morcha taken out for peace in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of various social and voluntary organisations took out a silent morcha seeking a peaceful atmosphere in the city on Sunday.

The participants included potters, rag-pickers, traders, social activists, and traders who were holding placards displaying messages like ‘We Want Peace, Members of all castes and communities want peace.’

The women members of Sajag Mahila Sangharsh Samiti led the agitation.

The silent march began after garlanding the statue of freedom fighter Govindbhai Shroff at Paithan Gate.

Mangal Khivansara, Dr Rashmi Borikar, Aarti Shyamal Joshi, Sunita Jadhav were at the centre of participants. The placards were in Marathi, Hindi and Urdu languages.

Some of the messages included ‘Aaji Ajobala Havi Shantata, Aai-Ajobala Havi Ahe Shantata, Thele Wale Chahte Hai Shanti, Garajwale Chahte Hai Shanti, Hatgadiwaril Vikretyala Havi Ahe Shantata.’

The morcha culminated after garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Shahganj via Tilak Path, Gulmandi, Supari Hanuman, Machhlikhadak, City Chowk, and Sarafa Road.

Meena Khandagale, Rupali Bawiskar, Shakil Pathan, Subhash Lomte, Abhay Taksal, Anna Vaidya, Ajay Shah, Sanjay Kankariya from Vyapari Mahasangh, Sardar Harisingh, Gulam Hakkani, Shivshankar Swami, Satish Surana and college students, labourers, rag-pickers and potters participated in the agitation.