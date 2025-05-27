Single portal offering 1027 services to be active by Aug 15: Maha-IT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 1,027 notified services provided by the state government are currently available online through various departments and platforms. However, the government is working to bring all these services onto a single portal by August 15, said the Managing Director of Maha-IT, Sanjay Katkar, on Tuesday.

Katkar visited the District Collector's office today to meet with local Aaple Seva Kendra (Common Service Centre) operators and to gather information from the local administration regarding the online availability of government services through Maha-IT. A meeting of the service centre operators from the district was held at the District Planning Committee Hall, where the MD-MahaIT provided guidance. Additional Collector Sambhaji Adkune and Project Director Sharad Divekar were also present.

“ Under the Service Delivery Act, the government is working towards consolidating all services onto a single platform. Out of the total services, 138 will be integrated by May 31, of which 92 have already been consolidated. Currently, 306 services are provided offline, and efforts are underway to make these services available online as well. The plan is to make all 1,027 services accessible to citizens by August 15,” stressed Katkar.

He also mentioned that discussions are being held to understand the challenges faced by service centre operators, including providing up to five logins in areas with high service demand and ensuring land-centric (geographically targeted) services. The district has 1,094 service centres, where efforts are being made to display service charges, allow complaint filing via QR codes, and offer land-linked services. Katkar added that a chatbot feature will soon be launched on WhatsApp to provide information about these services to citizens.