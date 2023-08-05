Single-use plastic banned from Aug 16

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner, G Sreekanth, has today pronounced a strict ban on single-use of plastic in the city from August 16.

He released the list of banned plastic items and details of punishment for the violators.

Earlier, the Central Government imposed a ban on single-use plastic in the country from July 1, but it is not being implemented effectively.

The single-use plastic or plastic with less than 50 microns in thickness is dangerous to the environment. The Nagrik Mitra Pathak took action in the city in July. The shopkeepers told them that they will not place orders for the fresh stock after ending of the present stock.

The civic chief in today’s meeting at the Smart City Office also instructed the officials to start from the civic headquarters, building number III, Smart City Office and all ward offices.

The civic chief has appealed to the business fraternity and the citizens to finish their stock by August 15 and from the next day, the violators of the sale and use of single-use of plastic would have to face criminal action against them.

Ban on 19 items

Plastic ear-buds, plastic sticks used for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, decorative thermocol, plastic plates, cups, glasses, spoons, forks, knives, trays, stirrers, plastic less than 100 microns, PVC banners, plastic on sweets boxes, invitation cards and cigarette packs have been banned.

Nature of crime

The provision of punishment includes a fine of Rs 5,000 (for the first time), Rs 10,000 (for the second time) and Rs 25,000 and three months imprisonment (for the third time).