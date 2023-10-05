SIO launches campaign for communal harmony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Indian society is a multicultural society. People of different religions and ideologies, different castes, sects and tribes, speakers of different languages and followers of different cultures have lived together peacefully for many centuries. Religions, cultures, languages, and traditions blend into each other despite their differences. But right now our country is going through a bad situation. Communal clashes, violence, intolerance, incitement, mistrust, misunderstanding and accusations are disturbing centuries-old relationships,” said the State level office-bearers of Students Islamic Organisation (SIO), addressing a press conference here on Wednesday as part of a massive students campaign for communal harmony.

Shadab Ali ( Educational Secretary, SIO South Maharashtra), Syed Tanveer (SIO, City president) and Brother Asharuddin Kashif (the campaign convener).

Emphasizing d the urgency of addressing sectarian violence, Shadab Ali said there has been a rise in sectarian violence during the last eight years and many of them were documents. Syed Tanveer stressed the active involvement of the younger generation is indispensable for fostering transformation.