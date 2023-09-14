Sir Sayyed College re-accredited with grade-B

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sir Sayyed College was accorded grade B by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The NAAC Peer team comprising- Prof Debabarta Das (chairperson) from Assam, Prof Fakir Chand (member Co-ordinator) from Haryana and Dr Babu P K (member) from Kerala visited the college on August 28 and 29. They assessed the academic and infrastructural facilities of the college. During their visit, the team had an interaction with the alumni members, parents and the students of the college. The Team also held discussions with the college management, teaching and non-teaching staff of the college.

The Peer team lauded the different initiatives of the colleges, facilities and contributions to teaching-learning, curricular and co-curricular activities, research, and best practices like the Students Aid Fund and Spoken English Crash Course of the college. This was the second cycle of the college which received grade-B in it.

President of the college education society Dr Shamama Parveen congratulated Principal Dr Shaikh Kabeer Ahmed, Dr Milind Jadhav and staff members and students.