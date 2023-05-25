Sir Sayyed College students shine 12th result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Sir Sayyed Junior College outshined with exceptional results HSC. Of the 231 appeared students, 17 of them, achieved 75 per cent and above followed by 74 candidates (first class) and 140 scoring pass class.

Sayyed Somezoddin Kazi topped the colleges by securing 87 pc marks followed by Shaikh Shabana Moin (86 pc), Shaikh Rumana Fatema (84 pc), Saara Salim Bin Chaus (83 pc), Siddiqui Azha Fatema (83 pc), Syed Razeen Ali (83 pc) and Adeen Laraib (82 pc). Chairperson of the society Dr Shamama Parveen, college principal, vice principal and staff of the college congratulated the students on this excellent achievement.