Sister accuse police of killing Amol in encounter by taking ‘supari’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

"He is a millionaire; if I ever die, it will be in his hands. He is a very rich man," my brother used to say often. I don’t know whether a robbery actually took place or not. The people who filed the complaint had bribed the police. The police took a contract (supari) to kill my brother, alleged Rohini Khotkar, sister of the deceased Amol Khotkar, while speaking to 'Lokmat'.

The body of Amol, who was killed in an encounter, was brought to the government medical college and hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem. His father Baburao and sister Rohini arrived at the hospital around 10.30 in the morning. Rohini said, “Amol was younger than me, but he was the only earning member of our family. The entire family depended on him. He was running a transport business. He had started a hotel in Padegaon, and later, along with three to four friends, he opened another hotel in Waluj. He was not a criminal. Even if he was, he should have been arrested. There is a government, there is a judiciary—who are the police to punish him? If he was running away, they could have shot him in the leg. But Amol was deliberately killed. For the past month, he had been saying, ‘If I don’t return, understand that I have been killed. We do not know who the rich man is, but the act has been done out of a personal enmity.”

"Demand for CBI inquiry"

Rohini said, “There must be a CBI inquiry into this case. Until justice is served, we will not take custody of the body. I will go on a hunger strike.”

Body at GMCH

Around 5 am, 15 to 20 police personnel arrived at their home in Padegaon, conducted a search, and left the house in a mess. The police told the family that Amol had been injured by a bullet and admitted to the ICU at GMCH. “But when we reached the hospital, and searched everywhere, we were directly shown his dead body,” Rohini said.

Last conversation was 2 days ago

Rohini said that she last spoke with Amol on Sunday. He had gone to the hotel that day. He didn’t return home on Monday. “I’m going out—don’t worry if I’m late. Amol used to say it every time,’” she recalled.