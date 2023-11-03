Sister kills brother over monetary dispute

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sensation prevailed in the city, after the body of Jagdish Jyotish Fattelashkar (42, Lal Mandi in Begumpura) was found lying dead in suspicious condition, beneath Makai Gate bridge, on Wednesday evening. However, on Friday, the investigation revealed that he was killed brutally by hitting till his right leg and spinal cord was damaged.

Jagdish had taken a hand loan of Rs 3 lakh from his elder sister Reena Rajesh Yadav for his daughter’s marriage. Reena was pressuring him to repay Rs 10 lakh (principal amount with interest). Later on, she hired ‘supari’ killers from Akot to kill her younger brother. Till Friday night, the police were hunting massively to nab Reena and her accomplice in the crime in Akot.

It may be noted that Jagdish was working in a shop at Kirana Chawadi. He was staying with his wife, two sons, parents, brother and sister-in-law. The family was running a mess to earn a livelihood. Eight months ago, the marriage of Jagdish’s daughter took place. Hence to make all the marriage arrangements perfectly, he had taken the hand loan from Reena and she was demanding him to refund the same with 30 percent interest.

Jagdish was struggling to arrange for the money. However, Reena started to threaten him with the help of her husband’s relatives (a youth Ritesh Mandle Ramlal Mandle alias Yadav and his mother Rama). On October 31, the trio along with a few notorious goons reached Jagdish’s house and abused him. On November 1, she again reached Jagdish’s house at 2 pm with goons. Reena started beating him with kicks and blows. She also threatened her own real mother by spraying red chillies in eyes. Later on, the goons accompanying her forcibly took Jagdish with them in the car to recover the money.

The goons of Reena and Ritesh took Jagdish to an isolated place and there beat him mercilessly. On other hand, Reena took her younger brother Yogesh to the district collector’s office to prepare a bond paper so as to take over the possession of the house in which Jagdish was staying with all family members. Till then the goons killed Jagdish and threw him in the bushes beneath the bridge at Makai Gate on Wednesday evening. On other hand, Reena after getting bond paper signed from Yogesh disappeared.

Meanwhile, the police are in awe as the whole area is crowded and they are scribbling their minds how come nobody saw the goons while throwing the body beneath the bridge.