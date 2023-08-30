SIT arrests the then district deputy registrar in Adarsh scam

The court also rejected the pre-arrest bail of the daughters-in-law

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Satish Bhaurao Khare (57), the then district deputy registrar (cooperatives), in a scam of Rs 202 crores in Adarsh credit co-operative society on Wednesday evening. The SIT finally decided to make him an accused and arrest him as he did not give satisfactory answers to even a single question after calling the inquiry for two days.

After the scam came to light on July 11, twelve accused including Ambadas Mankape, his son Anil, associate directors, daughters-in-law, wife of chief manager Devidas Adhan were arrested. About Rs 150 crores worth of property information was extracted. However, the officials and employees of the district deputy registrar's office of the cooperative department were trying to remain anonymous for seven years. SIT inspector Sambhaji Pawar had called Khare for questioning two days ago. However, he did not respond.

Khare remains silent on questions

The SIT asked questions to Khare throughout the day. During his tenure from 2016 to 2019, a report was submitted to him regarding the irregularities in the credit institution. However, as the officials quizzed him on why he did not take any action, he remained silent. As he was non-cooperative despite repeated questioning, finally the police decided to arrest the accused immediately. It turned out that some accused were in constant contact with him. Therefore, the police have decided to bring two accused who are currently in judicial custody to police custody on Thursday for face-to-face interrogation. The court accepted the police demand on Wednesday.

Daughter-in-law's bail rejected

So far around twelve accused have been arrested. Meanwhile, the bail application of Sunanda Anil Patil (50) and Vanita Sunil Patil (42), were rejected by the special court, Pawar said.

Many officers on alert

The district deputy registrar's office is shaken after the arrest of Khare. Sources also added that after SIT arrested an officer for the first time, the then officers and employees started searching for a lawyer fearing arrest.