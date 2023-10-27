Sit-in protest to support Jarange's hunger strike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Maratha community is Kunbi and reservation should be given to the community by giving OBC caste certificate. In support of the hunger strike started by Manoj Jarange, a protest has been started on behalf of the Sakal Maratha Samaj in the area in front of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Kranti Chowk from Wednesday. Organizers said that this protest is indefinite.

Holding a banner saying 'Fight for the needy Marathas', the members of the society raised slogans in support of the reservation and against the state government. This sit-in-stir will be going on day and night, said the members of the Sakal Maratha Samaj.