SIT inquiry demanded into Somnath Suryawanshi's death

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following the violence in Parbhani and the arrest of Somnath Suryawanshi as a suspect, his death while in judicial custody has raised serious concerns. Hence the Republican Party of India (Sachin Kharat) has demanded that the investigation be through the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and grant financial aid of Rs 50 lakh to his family. The memorandum was submitted to the additional divisional commissioner Jagdish Miniyar.

Somnath Suryavanshi reportedly died in judicial custody due to police assault. The post-mortem report confirms the presence of numerous injuries on his body, indicating that the death was a result of trauma. The delegation has called on the government to investigate the matter through an SIT, hold the responsible police officers accountable, and register charges of culpable homicide against them.

The memorandum has been signed by district president Manish Narwade, city president Aditya Wahul, Karan Thombre, and Rajesh Jadhav.