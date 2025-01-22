SIT suspends on issuing Birth & Death Certificates

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The government has suspended issuing Birth and Death Certificates for cases where more than one year has passed, based on old documents, through a letter from the established SIT (Special Investigation Team) in the district.

The authority to issue Birth and Death Certificates has been delegated to the levels of the Tehsildar and Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO). However, due to the ongoing uproar across the state regarding the presence of Bangladeshi nationals, the decision to issue these certificates has been temporarily suspended.

The Central Government amended the Birth and Death Registration Act of 1969 through a Gazette notification, granting late Birth and Death registration powers to the District Collector and Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs).

Due to the increase in complaints regarding late issuance of certificates, the Home Department has set up a SIT to investigate these matters. As a result, the government has instructed, through a letter issued on January 21 to the Divisional Commissioners and all District Collectors, that the issuance of late Birth and Death Certificates be suspended until further orders.

Sillod leads the way

Sillod tehsil is leading in the issuance of certificates. A total of 2,845 certificates have been issued in Sillod. These certificates are linked to services provided based on Aadhaar cards and ration cards. Along with Sillod, six other tehsils have not rejected any proposals.

Request for a birth certificate of 1934

A resident of Kannad tehsil has applied to the administration to obtain a birth certificate for the year 1934. The required evidence and documents are being reviewed, and the case will be resolved accordingly. However, since the issuance of such certificates has been suspended, this case has been put on hold, said the sources.

Only 88 applications rejected

Out of 10,068 applications, 5,714 Birth and Death Certificates have been issued based on late submissions. Only 88 applications have been rejected, while 4,266 applications are still pending.

Applications received by each tehsil

Name of Tehsil..........................Number of certificates issued

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - 1518

Sillod - 2845

Soyegaon - 41

Kannad - 313

Khuldabad - 191

Gangapur - 326

Vaijapur - 298

Paithan - 106

Phulambri - 76

Total - 5714